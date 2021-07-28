Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,455 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 72.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $663.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.