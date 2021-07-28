Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 155.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 83.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

