Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

