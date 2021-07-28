Citigroup Inc. Invests $46,000 in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00. Also, CEO John A. Roberts purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,147.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,156.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,781 shares of company stock worth $170,351. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

