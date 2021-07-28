Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.88. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

