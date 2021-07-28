Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

SOL opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. ReneSola Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $476.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

