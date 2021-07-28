Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

