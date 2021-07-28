Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,415 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

HAACU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.