Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Short Financials worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

SEF opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Financials has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

