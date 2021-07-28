Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.41% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

