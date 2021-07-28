Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 65,449 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,316 shares of company stock worth $4,782,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

