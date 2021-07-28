Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Western Life Group worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $776.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

