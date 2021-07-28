Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 11,772 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 609,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

