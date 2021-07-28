Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $441.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

