CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of CIT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 472,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

