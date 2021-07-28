Cipher Reaches Market Cap of $151,803.54 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $151,803.54 and $112,972.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00235191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00761967 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.