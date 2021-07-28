Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 668.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 584.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

