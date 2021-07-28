Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPI opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

