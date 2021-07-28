Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIME. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Shares of MIME opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

