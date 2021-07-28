Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

