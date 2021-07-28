Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

