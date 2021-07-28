Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.