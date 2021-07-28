Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $274,000 in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

