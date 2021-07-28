CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$97.00 price objective on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.16.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$81.75 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.54. The stock has a market cap of C$25.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.80%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

