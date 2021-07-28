Chubb’s (CB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. upped their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

