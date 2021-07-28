Christopher S. Conley Sells 455 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:WHR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $219.89. 523,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.10. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.