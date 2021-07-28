Christopher S. Conley Sells 455 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $219.89. 523,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.10. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.