China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,500 shares, a growth of 706.1% from the June 30th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

