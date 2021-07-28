China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China CITIC Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.