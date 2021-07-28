China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China CITIC Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.
About China CITIC Bank
