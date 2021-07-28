Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.98. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

