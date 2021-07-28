Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 159,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 56,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 233,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07.

