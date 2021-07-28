Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 941 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. 799,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.