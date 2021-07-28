Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Micron Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 126,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. 122,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,880,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

