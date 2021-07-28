Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

