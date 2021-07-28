Chevron (CVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

