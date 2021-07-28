Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

CHMI stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

