Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $180.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $966,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

