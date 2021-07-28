Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.95.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
