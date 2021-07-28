CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.