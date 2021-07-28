CF Acquisition Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 28th (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. CF Acquisition Corp. V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFVU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $150,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.