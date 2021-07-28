Central Valley Community Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

CVCY stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

