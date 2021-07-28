Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.68. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 250,929 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.