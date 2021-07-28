Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. 101,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.