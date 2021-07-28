Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.10 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FIL Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Celanese by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Celanese by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

