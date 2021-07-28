Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.