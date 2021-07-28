Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Down 75.5% in July

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

