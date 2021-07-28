Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

CSV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 7,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.