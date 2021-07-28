CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KMX opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

