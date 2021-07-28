Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,425 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.