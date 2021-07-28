Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 37,638 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 158.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

SAN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

