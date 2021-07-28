Captrust Financial Advisors Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 398,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

